Bryan man arrested while attempting to deliver 200 ecstasy pills
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested after he was found with 200 ecstasy pills.
Police say they tried to stop Zakorian Anderson, 28, while he was driving on William J Bryan Parkway on Wednesday night.
Arrest records say Anderson refused to pull over and led police on a short car chase, then hit a pole and ran away from the vehicle. At that point, police say Anderson threw a bag of pills onto a nearby roof.
Bryan police eventually caught Anderson and charged him with crimes including evading arrest and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. His bonds total more than $24,000
