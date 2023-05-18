Bryan man arrested while attempting to deliver 200 ecstasy pills

ZAKORIAN ANDERSON
ZAKORIAN ANDERSON(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested after he was found with 200 ecstasy pills.

Police say they tried to stop Zakorian Anderson, 28, while he was driving on William J Bryan Parkway on Wednesday night.

Arrest records say Anderson refused to pull over and led police on a short car chase, then hit a pole and ran away from the vehicle. At that point, police say Anderson threw a bag of pills onto a nearby roof.

Bryan police eventually caught Anderson and charged him with crimes including evading arrest and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. His bonds total more than $24,000

