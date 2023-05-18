Coleman III Selected to Participate in SEC Spring Meetings

Published: May. 18, 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M men’s basketball player Henry Coleman III will be among four Southeastern Conference student-athletes participating in the SEC Spring Meetings scheduled to begin May 30 in Sandestin, Fla. These student-athletes will participate in meetings throughout the week to share their perspective and offer input on issues that impact their college experience.

Joining Coleman III at the Spring Meetings are Kentucky’s Eli Cox (Football), Missouri’s Jude Dierker (Men’s Swimming & Diving) and Tennessee’s Tamari Key (Women’s Basketball).

Coleman III, a senior from Richmond, Va., is deeply involved in a variety of off-the-court endeavors. Recently, Coleman III was announced as serving in a leadership role for the student-athlete-led initiative – F.A.C.E. Mental Health. The mission of F.A.C.E. (Fostering Athletes’ Continued Excellence) Mental Health is to generate awareness, develop a sense of community, provide education, and advocate for the variety of mental health concerns and challenges student-athletes experience. Additionally, Coleman III represents Texas A&M as the chair of the SEC Basketball Leadership Council. The council serves as a conduit of communication from student-athletes to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience.

Following a dinner with Commissioner Greg Sankey to begin the week, the group will meet with the SEC’s Presidents and Chancellors, Athletics Directors, Faculty Athletics Representatives and Senior Woman Administrators throughout the week. The agenda also includes a conversation with SEC Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Katie O’Neal on the topic of student-athlete mental health.

The four student-athletes who are scheduled to attend Spring Meetings are all members of one of the SEC’s Student-Athlete Leadership Councils or the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

