Committees approve over $600 million worth of projects ahead of Board of Regents meeting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Board of Regents is getting ready to hear a number of big items in a meeting Thursday. Committees listened and approved items presented Wednesday that they expect to appear before the board.

Six projects of interest are located across the state from the A&M System, totaling nearly $650 million. The committees on Buildings & Physical Plant, Academic and Student Affairs, Finance, and Audit met and approved these items.

Starting in Austin, a new Texas Department of Emergency Management Operations Center is being planned near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. This project is expected to cost $360 million, which will be funded by the state. This has been approved by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Current renderings show the facility complete with five stories and space for multiple agencies. If approved by the Board of Regents, construction will begin in July 2023 and complete in 2026.

In Fort Worth, plans for an A&M location continue growing. A new law school location was presented and approved in 2022 as part of a three-building project in Downtown Fort Worth.

When presented, the project was proposed at $85 million. At Wednesday’s meeting, the committee was given an update that this price tag has now reached $150 million. Presenters said this was due to the popularity of the idea. The City of Fort Worth and the County of Tarrant both have agreed to partner on the project.

In College Station, construction that is happening now along George Bush Drive was not expected until 2024, according to the approved plans. The new Outdoor Competition Throws and Warmup Track was approved in 2022 to begin construction in 2024. Wednesday, presenters told the committee that was a typo. The correct date to begin construction was February 2023 and is already in motion. But, this wasn’t the only change to the project in need of approval from the Board of Regents. There is a revision to the budget, with planners looking to move $9 million from the approved design budget to the construction budget.

Thursday, more items of interest are expected to be heard. This includes a new semiconductor institute that is designed to compete with research happening in China, a major telehealth project, and a new development planned near Century Square.

