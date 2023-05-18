Families needed for Early Self-Control Development and School Readiness Study

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Jeffrey R. Gagne, an associate professor of educational psychology at Texas A&M, is looking for families to participate in a study focusing on the behavior patterns, cognitive and emotional development, and school readiness of children.

“We’re very interested in local families from the community participating in our research. We’re studying early emotional development and self-control in preschoolers, which we all know is really important for that transition to elementary school,” said Gagne.

The study explores family demographics and dynamics, as well as the behavior and personality of parents.

The focus will be on families with children about to turn 3 and the study will be in two phases, an online survey and an in-person visit.

“We’re basically studying children’s emotional reactions and children’s ability to regulate their behavior, what most of us would call self control.”

Families that participate can earn up to $75 in gift cards.

Parents can also benefit from this study, according to Gagne.

“It’s a huge benefit to families because they can learn about their own child’s behavior, which is really interesting if they’re getting ready for that all important school transition. It can be real helpful,” said Gagne.

To see if your family qualifies and for more information, check out their website.

