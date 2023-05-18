From The Ground Up: Helping communities understand agriculture

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Getting food from the farm to the table is a complex process that is only getting more complicated as Texas cities grow.

Broadening the understanding of the agriculture industry is important to state officials.

“The gap of understanding is so huge and the needs for our communities and ag production is so complex that you really do need people who do understand,” said District 75 State Representative Mary González.

Another concern is the lack of rural representation Texas may have as the population continues to grow.

“At the rate we’re going by next redistricting, you won’t have any rural Senators anymore. Their main population places will be the driving force,” said González.

