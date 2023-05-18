Haas Named Brooks Wallace Award Semifinalist

(KBTX)
By Ben Rikard, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: May. 18, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M shortstop Hunter Haas has been named one of 25 semifinalists for the Brooks Wallace Award, per a release from the College Baseball Foundation.

Presented annually to the nation’s best all-around shortstop, Haas is one of seven SEC players to be named a semifinalist.

The award honors the nation’s top shortstop and will be presented later this year. It is named for former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980. Wallace died from leukemia at the age of 27.

Haas was named to the midseason watch list for the award last month, with the list narrowed down to 25 for the final week of the regular season.

“It’s crunch time in college baseball as teams head to their respective conference tournaments and look ahead to the playoffs,” said Wallace Award co-chair Larry Wallace. “The cream of the crop rises, and it is no different with this field of shortstops in this year’s semifinalists list. More importantly, we look for leaders as well as big character guys to represent our Brooks Wallace Award each year and expect to find that young man in the weeks to come.”

Haas is putting together an outstanding year for the Aggies, hitting .340 with a .525 slugging percentage and a .455 on-base percentage. His batting average and on-base marks are second on the A&M roster, while his slugging is fourth. In addition to his averages, Haas has added eight home runs, 32 RBI and 11 doubles.

In the field he has been as steady as can be found in the SEC, posting a .978 fielding percentage with only four errors in 178 chances. He has been error-free in 48 of 51 games played in 2023.

Haas and the Aggies will open a three-game series at Mississippi State on Thursday night, closing out the regular season in Starkville. A&M will then travel to Hoover, Ala., to open the SEC Tournament on Tuesday with seeding still to be determined by play in the final weekend of the regular season.

