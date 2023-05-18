Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics comes through Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Special Olympics Torch Run made its trek through Aggieland on Wednesday.

This is an effort by law enforcement agencies from across the region to raise awareness about the 2023 Special Olympics Texas Summer Games in San Antonio.

On Thursday the Torch Run goes to Brenham and then goes to San Antonio for the opening ceremonies.

This is also an opportunity to share with the public that the popular Tip-a-Cop 2023 is being planned right now.

“We are gearing up for another successful event. Once again, Region 6 Special Olympics Texas is looking for “Power Hour” sponsors for Tip A Cop 2023,” said Bryan Police Lt. Jason James.

“Tip A Cop is a 4-day fundraising event where local law enforcement officers show up to Texas Roadhouse in College Station to offer great customer service and conversation in exchange for tips. Those tips will directly benefit athletes here locally to ensure they remain active, healthy, and social. Last year with the help of matching sponsors and the community, we were able to raise over $50,000 and hope to repeat that success. This could not be done without the generous support of our Power Hour sponsors,” said Lt. James.

“What is a Power Hour sponsor? Over the course of 4 days, sponsors offer a matching donation for an hour of fundraising during this event. In return, you will get recognition before, after, and during the event on media platforms and on location. Sponsorships are also tax deductible as Special Olympics is a 501c3 non-profit organization. We are looking for any donation from $500, to $1000 and up to $5000 in sponsorships,” said Lt. James.

Tip A Cop takes place July 24th-27th and sponsors are needed for each hour from 5 pm-10 pm each night.

To discuss different sponsorships call 979-229-2364.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.