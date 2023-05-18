Mumford’s King to coach in TABC All Star Game with former boss and head coach

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - Mumford High School boys’ head basketball coach Aubrie King will take part in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches annual All-Star Basketball game on Friday in San Antonio.

Coach King will coach along side his former boss and old high school coach Chris Sodek as they are reunited on the bench in the 1A through 3A game.

Aubrie played in the TABC All-Star Game back in 2014 when he was a senior at Mumford High School playing for Sodek and says he’s excited to now get a chance to coach in this special game.

“I do feel honored that I get the opportunity to go and coach some of the best high school talent 1A through 3A in the state. I played in this game when I was in high school. I appreciated it and remember the coaches doing a really good job of helping us to have a good time and enjoy ourselves. I’m hoping I can do the same,” said King.

Back in 2014 Aubrie and Coach Sodek guided Mumford to the Class 1A Division 1 Boys’ State Basketball Championship.

