Mumford’s King to coach in TABC All Star Game with former boss and head coach

Aubrie King to coach in TABC All-Star Game in San Antonio on Friday.
Aubrie King to coach in TABC All-Star Game in San Antonio on Friday.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - Mumford High School boys’ head basketball coach Aubrie King will take part in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches annual All-Star Basketball game on Friday in San Antonio.

Coach King will coach along side his former boss and old high school coach Chris Sodek as they are reunited on the bench in the 1A through 3A game.

Aubrie played in the TABC All-Star Game back in 2014 when he was a senior at Mumford High School playing for Sodek and says he’s excited to now get a chance to coach in this special game.

“I do feel honored that I get the opportunity to go and coach some of the best high school talent 1A through 3A in the state. I played in this game when I was in high school. I appreciated it and remember the coaches doing a really good job of helping us to have a good time and enjoy ourselves. I’m hoping I can do the same,” said King.

Back in 2014 Aubrie and Coach Sodek guided Mumford to the Class 1A Division 1 Boys’ State Basketball Championship.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sierra Carpenter was last seen Saturday on Golfway Lane in Hilltop Lakes.
Leon County authorities looking for missing 19-year-old
A 16-year-old is accused of killing a 17-year-old during a birthday party in Brenham in April.
16-year-old accused of murder at birthday party in Brenham
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Bryan police respond to shooting on Bittle Lane
Bryan police respond to shooting on Bittle Lane
Pedestrian struck along Highway 6 in Navasota, Sunday morning.
Pedestrian fatally struck on Highway 6 in Navasota identified

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Aggies outduel Clemson in playoff to punch ticket to national championship tournament