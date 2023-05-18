Paint, dance, sketch at Arts Council summer art camps

THE THR3E
By Abigail Metsch
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summer art camps are back at The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley.

There are 18 camps to choose from in a variety of mediums for all ages. Past classes have involved painting, sketching, pottery, dance, karaoke, and even an innovative Minecraft course.

Some classes being offered this summer include sketching, painting, weaving, dance, character design, and various other hands-on projects.

Session 1 from June 5-9 includes the options of “Dynamic Sketching” with Ethan Lewis and “Fun with Zines” with River Null.

Operations Coordinator, Megan Le, says the classes with Lewis are special because he used to be an intern at the Arts Council.

Session 2 from June 12-16 includes three options. Kids can participate in “Superhero-Mania” with Ethan Lewis, “Tye Dye Rockstar” with Ginna Schoppe, or “Choreo Breakdown” with Dominick Oliver.

Camps continue each week through July 28. You can view dates, prices, and descriptions of each camp on the Arts Council website here.

You can choose multiple weeks of camp when you register your child here.

