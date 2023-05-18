The Queen Theater hosts Local Music Showcase tonight

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Music lovers, get ready! Thursday the Queen Theater is turning up the volume with The Local Music Showcase.

One of the performers, Nash Daniels, stopped by The Three to share how he got his start in music.

“I just was making decisions that I didn’t want to make anymore and so I attached that to trying to learn guitar,” said Daniels.

Other performers include Terry Easterwood, Colton French, Dylan Ault, and Torin Franklin.

“We’re all going to be putting together a showcase and swapping songs,” said Daniels.

The event will take place tonight at The Queen Theater in Downtown Bryan.

Tickets are $20 and the show will be from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

