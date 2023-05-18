The Queen Theater hosts Local Music Showcase tonight

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Music lovers, get ready! Thursday the Queen Theater is turning up the volume with The Local Music Showcase.

One of the performers, Nash Daniels, stopped by The Three to share how he got his start in music.

“I just was making decisions that I didn’t want to make anymore and so I attached that to trying to learn guitar,” said Daniels.

Other performers include Terry Easterwood, Colton French, Dylan Ault, and Torin Franklin.

“We’re all going to be putting together a showcase and swapping songs,” said Daniels.

The event will take place tonight at The Queen Theater in Downtown Bryan.

Tickets are $20 and the show will be from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old is accused of killing a 17-year-old during a birthday party in Brenham in April.
16-year-old accused of murder at birthday party in Brenham
Sierra Carpenter was last seen Saturday on Golfway Lane in Hilltop Lakes.
Leon County authorities looking for missing 19-year-old
Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.
Central Texas family reflects on devastating lightning strike that killed father, injured son
Dr Pepper Float features a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored...
Blue Bell and Dr Pepper team up for new Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream
2023 Rainfall compared to year-to-date average across the Brazos Valley
125 days into 2023, here’s how the Brazos Valley is doing on rainfall

Latest News

Summer art camps are back at The Arts Council of Brazos Valley.
Paint, dance, sketch at Arts Council summer art camps
Breakfast, Run/Walk 5k, and a great time!!
Run, walk, and raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Texas A&M is looking for families to participate in a study focusing on the behavior patterns,...
Families needed for Early Self-Control Development and School Readiness Study
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - Blue Bell taste test