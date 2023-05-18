Run, walk, and raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Enjoy breakfast, get some exercise, and raise money for a good cause at Shaun Miska’s 5k Run/Walk benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Known for his work at Dignity Memorial, Miska says helping the kids at St. Jude is something he’s also passionate about.

“Growing up, we didn’t have much. I couldn’t even imagine having cancer during that time. Giving back to those kids, who really deserve to be here, and those parents who are making sure they’re here for the future, that’s why I want to raise this money,” Miska said.

The run takes place the morning of Saturday, June 10 at Great Escapes on Leonard Road in Bryan.

“Sign up! You’ll get a t-shirt that says ‘benefitting St. Jude,’ I’ll have breakfast here for you, we’ll have music going. We also have use of the pool and the obstacle course out on the pond, so come swim or jump on the Wibit. Great Escapes’ grand opening is right after, so it’s a full day of fun,” Miska said.

More information about the event can be found on the Facebook event page here.

If you are unable to attend but would still like to make a donation, you can do so at the St. Jude website here.

