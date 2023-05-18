StageCenter Community Theatre prepares to announce lineup for next season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - StageCenter Community Theatre is planning to share with the community its lineup for the 2023-2024 season.

There’s an event the public is invited to on Friday, at 7 p.m. for the big reveal.

StageCenter Community Theatre is also putting the final touches on its next show called “Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens. It runs from June 8 to 24. Tickets are on sale now.

