StageCenter Community Theatre prepares to announce lineup for next season

By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - StageCenter Community Theatre is planning to share with the community its lineup for the 2023-2024 season.

There’s an event the public is invited to on Friday, at 7 p.m. for the big reveal.

StageCenter Community Theatre is also putting the final touches on its next show called “Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens. It runs from June 8 to 24. Tickets are on sale now.

For more information watch the video player above or go online to the StageCenter Community Theatre website.

