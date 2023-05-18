Summit promotes safe driving for young adults

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A summit at the Hilton in College Station brought together local and state governments, teachers, nonprofits, and teens. It’s all to promote safe driving for young people.

The Youth Transportation Safety (YTS) Summit is an annual event to provide education and resources on driving safety.

This year YTS teamed up with Texas A&M’s Transportation Institute, the Texas Department of Transportation, and other public and private sponsors to present the summit at no cost to attendees.

The event was from Monday, May 15 through Wednesday, May 17.

Jennifer Brown, one of the speakers at the summit, shared the importance of having teenagers involved.

“It does take us all,” said Brown. “We need the teens to make that change moving forward as they grow and become adults.”

One of the main themes at the conference was the power of choice, and that many crashes are preventable.

