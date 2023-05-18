Toucans FC returns talent from several D1 schools

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After recent rebranding, the Brazos Valley Community is very excited to welcome new USL League 2 Twin City Toucans to Edible Field this summer as they kick off their first season under the new name.

The team brings back returning talent as well as several new faces as opening day approaches. Toucans FC are thrilled to welcome Micah Gun back to Bryan - College Station as he returns to play as a Toucan this season.

Micah completed this 2022-23 season with impressive highlights for the North Florida Ospreys. The junior goalkeeper played 7 games for the Division 1 team starting halfway through the season and had a season high of 7 saves against FGCU to aid his team in fending off a loss. Micah has a .786 save percentage and a 0.86 goals-against average with only six goals allowed in his 2022 season to showcase his skill and talent amongst the Osprey team. This star played on three clubs teams located in Istanbul, Turkey before playing for Pima CC and Tyler JC prior to UNF so it is anticipated to see him showcase his experience this season.

Another returner to Edible Field joining the Toucans this season is defender, Alex Acton-Petronotis. Not new to the area, the College Station native has completed four seasons at Seattle University getting named Second Team All-WAC in the 2021 year. In that 2021 season Alex scored his first career goal vs. Incarnate Word at Championship Field along with handing out an assist at UNLV later that season. In the 2019 year with the Redhawks, Alex started for 22 matches on defense and was considered to be a key member of the SU backline claiming 10 shutouts in the season. With an athlete like this the Toucans are excited to watch him showcase his skills this season and be a leader on the team!

The rebrand to the Toucans brings a lot of new faces to the team as well. One new addition is Fela Osifeso from Laurel, Maryland who has thrilled many in his years at Mount St. Mary University. In his first 2019 season at the Mount, the Forward/Midfielder recorded 16 games with an impressive 15 starts which included 10 shots during the year. In his spring 2021 year, Fela impressed by scoring three points for the Mount, where he took credit for his first-ever college goal against La Salle. Along with these numbers, he played in every game with six starts, registering a total of 501 minutes showing what a star and attribute he will be for this Toucans team.

Another fresh face for the 2023 summer season is Best Emena coming from the University of Incarnate Word. In his time with the Cardinals, the Junior from Glendale Heights, Illinois has put up impressive numbers leading his team in appearances for recent seasons. During his freshman year, Emena was awarded Western Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team recipient! The dominant player appeared in seven games with seven starts where he stole the show scoring the game-winning goal against UNLV in the season opener! In his most recent season Best showcased his skill after starting all 14 games played for UIW taking 13 shots with 4 on goal. His abilities are surely going to make their mark on this new team!

The Carnival is coming to Edible Field - for tickets and information along with getting your replica Jersey of the most colorful jersey in all of sports, go to ToucansFC.com

