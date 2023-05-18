Trio of Aggies Garner NFCA All-Region Honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Texas A&M softball’s Julia Cottrill, Koko Wooley and Amari Harper garnered National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-South Region Team honors, the organization announced Thursday.

Cottrill earned first team recognition, while Wooley received second team honors and Harper was named to the third team.

An All-SEC First Team member, Cottrill leads the Maroon & White in multiple offensive categories, including batting average (.354), slugging percentage (.660), doubles (12), home runs (10), RBI (43) and total bases (95). The catcher has been nearly flawless behind the dish with a .992 fielding percentage, while allowing only four passed balls. The honor marks the second of her career after receiving NFCA All-Southeast Region Third Team recognition in 2021 at Florida.

After earning third team honors last season, Wooley garnered her first career second team recognition. The All-SEC Second Team member is one of three Aggies to have started each game this season, doing so at shortstop, and leads the team in runs (39), hits (54), triples (6) and stolen bases (19), while registering a .924 fielding percentage.

Harper ranks fourth on the team in batting average (.316) and hits (37) and has an on-base percentage of .408 with 22 runs, while driving in 21 RBI. The true freshman has started every game at second base with a .949 fielding percentage.

NFCA member head coaches from each respective region nominated student-athletes and voted for the teams. All awarded student-athletes now become eligible for the 2023 NFCA Division I All-America squads.

