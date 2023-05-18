Women’s Golf Preps for NCAA Championships Run

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The reigning SEC Champion Texas A&M women’s golf team embarks on a quest for a national title May 19-24 at the NCAA Championship on the par-72, 6,368-yard Grayhawk Golf Club.

The Aggies came in at No. 6 in the final golfstat.com ranking and earned a No. 1 seed at the San Antonio Regional. A&M tied for third at the regional and punched its ticket to Scottsdale. Last season, the Aggies stunned the golf world with a run to the semifinals at NCAAs and hope to improve on that finish this year.

The lineup is led by Jennie Park who paces the team with a 71.72 stroke average. Park and Hailee Cooper both earned All-SEC Second Team honors this year. Also making the trip alongside Park and Cooper are Zoe Slaughter, who secured the SEC title for the Aggies in an epic 21-hole match, Adela Cernousek and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio. Lana Calibuso-Kwee will serve as the alternate for A&M.

Second-year head coach Gerrod Chadwell was named to the WGCA National Coach of the Year Watch List this year after recording a program record five tournament titles.

The field will feature 30 of the best teams in the country who are vying to make the first cut after 54 holes in which the field gets diminished to 15 squads. Then, there is another cut after the next 18 holes where the final eight teams will remain for match play.

Live stats for the tournament can be found at golfstat.com. TV coverage for NCAAs begins on Monday with the final round of stroke play on the Golf Channel. The Aggies will tee off on Friday to begin the tournament at 1:52 p.m.

Follow the Aggies Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.