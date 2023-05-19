Aggieland Outfitters wants to be memorable part New Student Conference

By Amy Licerio
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - New Texas A&M students will begin to make their way to Aggieland for the New Student Conference (NSC). It’s a two-day orientation program for all new undergraduate students. Blake Bodin with Aggieland Outfitters remembers when he attended the NSC.

“It was a huge deal. I remember, you get this e-mail and you get this banner that says ‘I got accepted,’” said Bodin. “Then you get a date and you get to come to Aggieland to get your classes. And you get to know where you’re living,” said Bodin.

Aggieland Outfitters wants to be a memorable part of the experience for those new students coming in.

They have invited new students to stop by any of the two locations for a free T-shirt.

“So all you have to do is come in. Let us know you’re a new student. You’re going to give us a little bit of contact info and you’ll get a T-shirt for free.”

It’s a way to say welcome to the community and students can also start collecting their ‘Aggie’ merch while they are there.

Aggieland Outfitters isn’t only giving to new students, they are also giving back to the community through the Summer Hunger campaign.

“Come by, drop off some canned food items,” said Bodin.

Bodin wants everyone to remember that it’s not just the holidays that people need help. Food insecurity happens all the time.

“The Brazos Valley is super big. The Brazos Valley Food Bank, KBTX and many other partners around the community are just excited to give,” said Bodin.

If you would like to give back as well, drop of canned goods at any of the two Aggieland Outfitters locations.

  • University Drive Store Location- 303 University Dr.
  • George Bush Store Location- 309 W 21st St.

