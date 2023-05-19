Aggies let opener slip away against Mississippi State 10-8

The Texas A&M Aggies will close out the 2023 regular season this week with three games against Mississippi State, beginning Thursday at Dudy-Noble Field.(KBTX)
By Ben Rikard / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKVILLE, Mississippi - Amani Larry hit a walk-off, two-run home run for Mississippi State to cap a three-run ninth inning and give the Bulldogs a 10-8 win over Texas A&M in the series opener on Thursday night at Dudy Noble Field.

Ryan Targac homered twice and drove in four runs for the Aggies (30-23, 12-16 SEC) who held a 7-2 lead before the Bulldogs (27-24, 9-19 SEC) came all the way back to keep their hopes for a berth in the SEC Tournament alive.

Texas A&M was unable to take advantage of drawing 15 walks from Bulldog pitchers, stranding 16 runners on the bases in the game.

Nathan Dettmer got the start and logged 4.2 innings before giving way to the bullpen. Brandyn Garcia was saddled with the loss, falling to 2-3 on the year after 2.1 innings of work.

Reliever Nate Dohm got the win for MSU, his sixth victory of the year after tossing a scoreless ninth.

The Aggies and Bulldogs will battle in the middle game of the series on Friday at Dudy Noble Field with first pitch set for 6 p.m.

