Belong In Bryan mix and mingle being hosted at The Station on 29th

New and current residents are encouraged to come and meet other community members on Saturday evening.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New and current residents are encouraged to come and meet other community members at an event Saturday evening.

I Heart Bryan’s Belong In Bryan initiative is hosting a mix and mingle that will give residents the chance to meet and get to know each other.

Belong In Bryan hosts mix and mingles every quarter. This quarter’s event will be held at The Station on 29th beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Team lead Kristin Strother says this event is mainly geared toward newer residents, but those that know the area are encouraged to come out.

“If we just have new residents here, then who are they meeting? Of course, it’s good for them to meet each other, but we also want them meeting the established people in the community,” said Strother.

There will also be prizes given away during the Belong In Bryan mix and mingle.

