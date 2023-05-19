Blood left behind at burglary scene leads to arrest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police say they were able to use blood left behind at a crime scene to make an arrest nearly one year after the burglary took place.

According to arrest reports, Bryan Police arrested Johntae Johnson, 25, of College Station, and charged him with two counts of burglary.

Bryan police said someone broke into the Rustler’s Den Exxon store and the Burger King next door on June 10, 2022. When employees arrived the next morning, they found the window shattered. Police recovered bloody paper towels and a sledgehammer which also had blood on it.

Two cash boxes were found dented, presumably by the sledgehammer.

Police collected the DNA evidence and sent it to the Texas DPS Crime Lab for analysis.

The Crime Lab matched the DNA to Johnson in January 2023.

Police spoke with Johnson who said he was in Houston at the time and had never been an employee at either business.

Johnson is facing two counts of burglary, along with other charges, each count holds a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.