Bombers Set to Stun with Several Fresh Faces in the Infield

Bryan-College Station, TX (May 16, 2023) – True freshman Maddox Miesse looks to continue to make moves this summer after his first season at Abilene Christian University. The utility player/catcher has displayed a versatile skill set helping his team out all over the field. The Adkins, Texas native was a 2022 graduate of East Central HS where he earned many honors including First team all-district catcher and first team all-academic. In his first season at ACU, the Wildcat had 20 RBI’s and logged a Home Run against Southeast Missouri. The Bombers are very thrilled to have signed the young talent as Maddox grows his skillset further this season.

Another new Texan joining the Bombers this summer from El Paso is Redshirt Sophomore, Erick Martinez of UTRGV. Erick looks to build his skills this summer with the Bombers coming off his first season at UTRGV. Prior to being a Vaquero, the all around infielder was on the roster at Texas Tech for two seasons after completing an impressive season at New Mexico JC. When attending NMJC Erick completed the 2020 year with 2 doubles, 2 triples, 14 RBI’s, and 11 runs all scored in 20 games! The Americas High School Grad is going to get a warm welcome in Brazos Valley as he gets to grow on this Bombers team for the 2023 season.

Another Division 1 athlete set to bring talent to this Bombers roster is true freshman Jordan Medellin from League City, TX. Although the short stop/infielder did not get time on the field this season for the Baylor Bears, he put up impressive stats during his time at Bay Area Christian HS. The 6′1 athlete was a four year letterman for his team and put up a ton of impressive titles. Medellin was awarded a state champion title for the Broncos after recording Hit .463 as a senior with three home runs, 27 RBIs and seven stolen bases. As a team leader he was also named 2021 TAPPS 4A State Male Athlete of the Year and first team all-state and all-state MVP in the same year creating a lot of excitement for what he will accomplish this summer for the Bombers!

Kamanui Saito, originally from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, signed with the Bombers for this summer after completing his first season at Alvin Community College! The freshman infielder had 100 plate appearances this year for the Dolphins and logged dozens of hits helping this Alvin team climb their conference rankings and securing wins when needed in the season. Kamanui, a very technical player, brings lots of athleticism and hard work to this Bombers team standing at 6 feet and displaying tools that will be exciting to watch this summer!

About the Brazos Valley Bombers

The Bombers are members of the Texas Collegiate League, one of the nation's premier summer collegiate circuits. Teams like the Bombers bring minor league baseball-style entertainment to communities throughout the country, giving some of the best college players a chance to further their careers in wood bat leagues in front of Major League scouts. The Bombers 48-game season begins on May 30th and runs through August 3rd, followed by the TCL playoffs and a championship series.

