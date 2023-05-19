Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation picks new CEO and President

By Alex Egan
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation has picked Susan M. Davenport as its new President and CEO, according to a release.

Davenport previously served as the Vice President & Chief Economic Development Officer for the Greater Houston Partnership.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the BVEDC and contribute to the growth and prosperity of this vibrant region,” Davenport said in the release. “I look forward to working with the talented team and collaborating with our partners to attract, retain, and foster businesses that will create jobs and enhance the economic landscape of the Brazos Valley.”

During her time with the Greater Houston Partnership, Davenport is credited with leading the creation and execution of a regional, domestic, and international economic development strategy for the 12-county greater Houston region.

She will begin her role with the BVEDC on July 10, 2023.

