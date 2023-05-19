Brazos Valley lawmaker leads hearing with U.S. Postmaster General

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBTX) -The United States Postmaster General made his first appearance in over two years before lawmakers on Capitol Hill this week to provide updates on the finances and operations of the U.S. Postal Service.

Louis DeJoy spoke at a hearing of the Government Operations Subcommittee, which was chaired by District 17 Representative Pete Sessions who represents portions of the Brazos Valley.

Sessions: Progress and Challenges in Postmaster General’s Plan to Improve Postal Service

Rep. Sessions and the committee held the hearing to examine the Postal Service’s implementation of the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 and the impact of the Postmaster General’s “Delivering for America Plan.”

In his opening remarks, Chairman Sessions expressed his support for the Postmaster General’s ten-year plan to transform and enhance the U.S. Postal Service. However, he acknowledged that there is still work to be done to ensure an efficient Postal Service for the American people.

“He inherited a Postal Service that was some 60 days away from running out of cash and an organization in desperate need of modernization. Since his arrival, Mr. DeJoy has shown himself to be a man of action,” Sessions said. “Unlike his predecessors, he developed a plan – Delivering for America – and has stepped forward smartly in implementing it.

“The first two years under the Delivering for America plan saw promising results. But the first two quarters of this year have seen significant losses,” Sessions said. “It is important to understand why these happened, and what they mean for the long-term success of Delivering for America.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy inherited a Postal Service that was 60 days away from running out of cash and in desperate need of modernization.

@PeteSessions opens hearing by expressing confidence in Mr. DeJoy’s postal reform plan and progress. pic.twitter.com/ZqwscdVrBy — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 17, 2023

Bryan Post Office Draws Attention as a Regional Hub

One point of focus is the Bryan Post Office, which was recently converted into one of the ten sorting and delivery centers nationwide. This move to consolidate operations is part of the Postmaster General’s “Delivering for America Plan,” aimed at improving mail delivery and service. According to the Subcommittee Chairman, early indicators suggest that the Bryan Post Office, serving as a regional hub for cities like Austin, Dallas, and Houston, is performing well.

“We’re trying to make sure that Bryan Texas has great service going out and coming back.,” Sessions said. “We believe by and large right now that, that has been successful based upon the postal service work that their members have performed, and seemingly we are happy with that.”

Sessions Emphasize the Importance of Operational Efficiency and Employee Support

Chairman Sessions reiterated his support for the Postmaster General but stressed that the Postal Service still faces numerous challenges. He emphasized the significance of operating the entire system efficiently, building efficiencies, avoiding excessive price increases, and ensuring adequate staffing levels.

“The operation of the entire system is of a major point to me. Efficiencies must continue to build themselves. We must avoid getting further and further into a price increase and we must make sure we have the employees,” said Sessions.

The United States Postal Service reported new delivery performance metrics, the average time for the Postal Service to deliver a mailpiece or package across the nation remained at just 2.5 days. https://t.co/DzC5cSKptr #DeliveringforAmerica pic.twitter.com/EgNMTCPqqn — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) May 15, 2023

Legislators Introduce USPS Act to Combat Mail Theft

Concerns over the rising number of mail theft cases prompted Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Randy Weber to introduce the Upholding a Secure Postal System (USPS) Act.

This bill would mandate the submission of an annual report on nationwide mail theft trends and postal property by the Comptroller General of the United States, who heads the Government Accountability Office. The report would be presented to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, providing details on measures taken by the Postal Service to address theft.

Today, @SenTedCruz and I introduced the Upholding a Secure Postal System Act to require the USPS to submit reports to Congress on nationwide trends of postal theft and steps they are taking to prevent communities from being plagued by this crime.https://t.co/IiO6qtp0Pz — Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) May 17, 2023

In a statement, Senator Cruz highlighted the need to address widespread mail theft and create a plan to combat the issue.

“It is time we get to the root of the mail thefts plaguing Texas and the United States. Our bill would mandate a report on nationwide mail trends. This report will leave the USPS no choice but to address the widespread theft of mail and create a plan to combat this problem. I am proud to introduce this legislation alongside Rep. Weber to build on the important work we have already done over the past year to prevent mail theft,” said Cruz.

Representative Weber emphasized the importance of the public’s reliance on the USPS for essential items and expressed the bill’s aim to bring transparency and prevention measures to communities affected by mail theft. Both lawmakers have previously contacted the USPS regarding mail theft in the Galveston area of Texas.

“Postal theft is a pernicious problem nationwide, and my district has fallen victim to this frustrating crime. For far too long, criminals have seen the USPS as soft targets to steal from everyday Americans. It is imperative that the American public can rely on this age-old institution to pay bills and receive medication and other critical daily items. Our bill will require the USPS to submit reports to Congress on nationwide trends of postal theft and steps they are taking to prevent communities from being plagued by this crime. We will continue pressuring the USPS to address concerns, especially in Texas’ Fourteenth district, and provide transparency to my constituents and all Americans,” said Webber.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.