Children’s Museum to hold anthropology event

By Crystal Galny
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - School is almost out and that means it’s about to get busy at the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley.

A Blast to the Past: Discovery Lab will be on Wednesday, May 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Join the CMBV as they dig into what we can learn from those who came before us.

The Anthropology Research Collections will be bringing hands-on activities from the past for participants to use to experience life from different times.

Go to cmbv.org for more information.

