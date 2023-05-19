Children’s Museum to hold anthropology event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - School is almost out and that means it’s about to get busy at the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley.

A Blast to the Past: Discovery Lab will be on Wednesday, May 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Join the CMBV as they dig into what we can learn from those who came before us.

The Anthropology Research Collections will be bringing hands-on activities from the past for participants to use to experience life from different times.

Go to cmbv.org for more information.

