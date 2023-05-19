CSPD : 2 men arrested, accused of selling drugs near public park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested 2 men accused of selling drugs in a drug-free zone.

According to arrest records, CSPD obtained a warrant to search an apartment in the 800 block of Marion Pugh Dr., which is less than 1,000 feet from John Crompton Park.

Kaleb Canfield, 20, and Mylan Mitchell, 21, were arrested Thursday night.

Police say Canfield was arrested in the apartment’s parking lot and admitted to investigators where they would find drugs in the apartment, along with details about selling them. Mitchell was later arrested inside the apartment.

Records show police found digital evidence of both men selling drugs, along with 85 grams of THC cartridges, 19 grams of mushrooms, and over 354 grams of marijuana in the apartment.

Both men are charged with the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone. Canfield is being held on bonds totaling $30,000. Mitchell is being held on a $5,000 bond.

