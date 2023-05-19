Eat barbeque, dance the night away at Troubadour Festival

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time, Troubadour Festival is making its way to Aggie Park on Saturday, May 20.

To get the party started, Destination Bryan is hosting a free Troubadour Festival Kickoff Party in Downtown Bryan on Friday, May 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tonight’s event features live music by Triston Marez and the Huser Brother Band.

There will be street closures will be on Main Street between 29th Street & 26th Street.

Troubadour BBQ + Music tickets include access to both the BBQ and concert aspects of the festival. This includes unlimited food samples from 34 of the best barbecue restaurants in Texas that lasts until 4 p.m. and access to the concert.

The Troubadour Music ticket is good for the concert only (gates open at 4 p.m.). Access is allowed in all general admission areas, including access to front of the stage in the GA standing room-only area. Food will be available for purchase from local food trucks and any BBQ restaurants that choose to sell food.

