Eat barbeque, dance the night away at Troubadour Festival

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time, Troubadour Festival is making its way to Aggie Park on Saturday, May 20.

To get the party started, Destination Bryan is hosting a free Troubadour Festival Kickoff Party in Downtown Bryan on Friday, May 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tonight’s event features live music by Triston Marez and the Huser Brother Band.

There will be street closures will be on Main Street between 29th Street & 26th Street.

Troubadour BBQ + Music tickets include access to both the BBQ and concert aspects of the festival. This includes unlimited food samples from 34 of the best barbecue restaurants in Texas that lasts until 4 p.m. and access to the concert.

The Troubadour Music ticket is good for the concert only (gates open at 4 p.m.). Access is allowed in all general admission areas, including access to front of the stage in the GA standing room-only area. Food will be available for purchase from local food trucks and any BBQ restaurants that choose to sell food.

Discover more live music, events, and local spots to eat and drink in Bryan on the Destination Bryan website here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr Pepper Float features a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored...
Blue Bell and Dr Pepper team up for new Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream
A mini-golf course entertainment venue backed by Tiger Woods is officially coming to Aggieland.
A&M Board of Regents approve PopStroke golf entertainment venue at Century Square
Joshua Cyrus Wynn, 25, of Universal City, pleaded guilty to multiple charges for the October...
Hensel Park shooting suspect pleads guilty, sentenced to prison
ZAKORIAN ANDERSON
Police: Bryan man arrested while attempting to deliver 200 ecstasy pills
Jeremiah Peterson arrested for allegedly threating a fast food worker at a College Station...
Man claiming to be food delivery driver arrested for threatening McDonald’s employee

Latest News

THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - Whisper Challenge
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - Summer purse bingo bash
The Theatre Company performs 'Miscast'
The Theatre Company mixes up roles for ‘Miscast’
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - The Theatre Company
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - Destination Bryan