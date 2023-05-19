Franklin ISD students perform ‘The Jungle Book’ Thursday, Friday nights

By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 19, 2023
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Some talented students from Roland Reynolds Elementary are putting on the musical “The Jungle Book.”

The 3rd and 4th graders’ show opened Thursday night and they have another performance on Friday, May 19.

The show is directed by Toni Varisco Wright and Ashley Pesek.

Friday’s show is at 7 p.m. at the Franklin High School Auditorium.

Tickets are $2 at the door.

