Free Music Friday: Brandon McDermott Band

By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brandon McDermott Band joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on May 19.

The Galveston native Brandon McDermott Band has been bringing Texas Music to stages all across the Lone Star State for years.

With several members of the band being Aggies, they say they are excited to be in Aggieland and performing at the Canteen Bar & Grill on Saturday night. They will begin playing at 7:30 p.m.

The Brandon McDermott Band just released their second full-length album “Across The Causeway” and the album already has well over 100K streams on Spotify and Apple Music. In addition to that, the first single off the album entitled “43rd and R” made it to the Top 50 on the Texas Music Charts.

The band has shared the stage with big country music names like Kevin Fowler, Stoney LaRue, Micky & The Motorcars, Cory Morrow, Josh Abbott Band, Aaron Watson, and more.

Watch the Brandon McDermott Band perform “Hear Your Name” below.

