Get your St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket by midnight to also be entered to win a $10,000 Visa gift card

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Thursday, May 18 is the Bonus Prize deadline for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

All tickets reserved by Thursday will be eligible to win the house and a $10,000 Visa gift card bonus prize, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation.

The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It’s located in Rudder Pointe in Bryan and is valued at around $300,000.

Every $100 ticket supports the mission of St. Jude to ensure families never receive a bill from the research hospital.

You can see the home up for grabs at open houses on Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon – 5 p.m. through June 4.

Tickets can be reserved at dreamhome.org.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old is accused of killing a 17-year-old during a birthday party in Brenham in April.
16-year-old accused of murder at birthday party in Brenham
Sierra Carpenter was last seen Saturday on Golfway Lane in Hilltop Lakes.
Leon County authorities looking for missing 19-year-old
Dr Pepper Float features a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored...
Blue Bell and Dr Pepper team up for new Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream
Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.
Central Texas family reflects on devastating lightning strike that killed father, injured son
2023 Rainfall compared to year-to-date average across the Brazos Valley
125 days into 2023, here’s how the Brazos Valley is doing on rainfall

Latest News

Get your St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket by midnight to also be entered to win a $10,000 Visa gift card
Every $100 ticket supports the mission of St. Jude to ensure families never receive a bill from...
Reserve your Dream Home Giveaway ticket now for a chance to win $10,000 Visa gift card
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Ranger Home Builders give sneak peek of St. Jude Dream Home
It’s graduation season and hundreds of thousands of students across the country will be receive...
Stories of St. Jude: Madison