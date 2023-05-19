Get your St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket by midnight to also be entered to win a $10,000 Visa gift card

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Thursday, May 18 is the Bonus Prize deadline for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

All tickets reserved by Thursday will be eligible to win the house and a $10,000 Visa gift card bonus prize, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation.

The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It’s located in Rudder Pointe in Bryan and is valued at around $300,000.

Every $100 ticket supports the mission of St. Jude to ensure families never receive a bill from the research hospital.

You can see the home up for grabs at open houses on Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon – 5 p.m. through June 4.

Tickets can be reserved at dreamhome.org.

