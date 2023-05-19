Hensel Park shooting suspect pleads guilty, sentenced to prison

After shooting another man in the park, Joshua Wynn fired a gun at a constable deputy who responded to the scene but missed.
Joshua Cyrus Wynn, 25, of Universal City, pleaded guilty to multiple charges for the October...
Joshua Cyrus Wynn, 25, of Universal City, pleaded guilty to multiple charges for the October 2020 incident at Hensel Park.(Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The man accused of shooting another man at a park and then firing a gun at a deputy constable was sentenced on Thursday in a Brazos County district court.

Joshua Cyrus Wynn, 25, of Universal City, pleaded guilty to multiple charges for the October 2020 incident at Hensel Park.

Wynn shot the victim twice at the park before he fired several shots at a Brazos County Deputy Constable who was responding to the area. The shooting victim survived his injuries, and the deputy constable wasn’t injured.

Wynn received 25 years for the charge of Aggravated Assault Against a Public servant and 20 years for the charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was also sentenced to 10 years each on two counts of deadly conduct.

The sentence will be served concurrently and he is receiving credit for time already served, according to online court records.

Sentencing was handed down by Judge John Brick.

