Hensel Park shooting suspect pleads guilty, sentenced to prison

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The man accused of shooting another man at a park and then firing a gun at a deputy constable was sentenced on Thursday in a Brazos County district court.

Joshua Cyrus Wynn, 25, of Universal City, pleaded guilty to multiple charges for the October 2020 incident at Hensel Park.

Wynn shot the victim twice at the park before he fired several shots at a Brazos County Deputy Constable who was responding to the area. The shooting victim survived his injuries, and the deputy constable wasn’t injured.

Wynn received 25 years for the charge of Aggravated Assault Against a Public servant and 20 years for the charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was also sentenced to 10 years each on two counts of deadly conduct.

The sentence will be served concurrently and he is receiving credit for time already served, according to online court records.

Sentencing was handed down by Judge John Brick.

