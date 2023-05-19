Madison Preston’s perseverance from softball to motherhood and back

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - When Madison Preston transferred to Texas A&M, she brought with her a strong left arm that specializes in drop balls and change ups. She also brought her daughter Kendri.

“I never expected to be at Texas A&M finishing my last year with an almost two year old,” Madison Preston said.

Preston has played for three power five conference teams. She started her career at Alabama. Then for her junior year, she transferred to Arizona State to play for then Head Coach Trisha Ford. Right before her senior season was about to begin her life changed.

“Two days before we were suppose to start practice she comes into my office, and I say ‘hey Pres how’s it going,’ and she says, ‘I’m just letting you know I’m pregnant, and I’m obviously keeping the baby’ and I said hold on what,” Head Coach Trisha Ford said.

Kendri was born in July of 2021. After adjusting to her role as a mom, Madison felt a call to come back to softball and was reunited with her former coach.

“When I came here I was super nervous because I was scared that the girls would be like what is she doing here.. she hasn’t played in two years, but once they found out I had Kendri they were literally so excited,” Preston said.

Madison’s mother also made the trek to College Station to help watch over her first grand child.

“(It was) Difficult to believe we were in this situation that this was happening, but as it went on I basically told her you can’t go without me because we can’t have you down there with a baby without support,” Missie Preston said.

In her final season Preston has started 11 games, struck out 61 batters and has a 2.51 ERA.

“I’m like Pres it’s like riding a bike with you,” Ford said. “Her (velocity) is better than when she left ASU, but I think what makes Madison really special is she is doing the hardest position on the field, and she’s doing it at a high level.”

And she’s doing so in front of her biggest fan.

“If I know I’m not going to go in that day I’ll catch myself looking up,” Preston said. “Also when I am in the game I look up because it honestly calms me down.”

With Madison’s softball career winding down, shes’ ready to enter a new one with Kendri.

“Change is scary, and it’s not comfortable, but I feel like when you come out on the other side it’s all worth it,” Preston said.

“As much as Kendri needs her Madison needed Kendri,” Ford siad. “I feel like it’s really refocused her, and it’s put her life back on the path that we all knew she was capable of. That’s the thing I’m the most proud of, and that I got to experience it.”

