Madisonville citizens encouraged to share thoughts on State Loop 1853

The meeting will be on Tuesday, May 23 starting at 4:30 p.m.
By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation is holding a public hearing in Madisonville on State Loop 1853.

That’s the proposed relief loop meant to help the congestion on Main Street and surrounding roadways.

Learn more about the project on TxDot’s website.

The meeting will be at Madisonville High School on Tuesday, May 23 starting at 4:30 p.m.

The alignment maps, Draft Environmental Assessment, and other materials will be on display in the cafeteria.

TxDot will have a presentation, then they will open up the floor to members of the public. They’re asking each citizen to limit their comments to three minutes.

According to TxDot, the project is funded and expected to begin construction in late 2026.

