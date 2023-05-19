Man claiming to be food delivery driver arrested for threatening McDonald’s employee

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A Bryan man who identified himself as a delivery driver for a food ordering app is currently in jail after allegedly threatening to shoot a fast food worker.

Jeremiah Peterson reportedly engaged in a verbal altercation with a McDonald’s employee at the Texas Avenue location in College Station.

According to police, he became irate and started making threats after a delay in his pickup order.

Witnesses told police he used derogatory language when referring to one of the female employees and made explicit threats, stating, “I’ll shoot you dead right now.” Witnesses also overheard him mention a “Glock 19″ handgun.

According to arrest reports, Peterson went behind the counter and began taking orders that he believed belonged to him.

College Station Police say he admitted to saying he would “jaw her,” referring to the act of punching the employee in the jaw.

During a search of the vehicle he was driving, which he says belonged to his girlfriend, law enforcement discovered a shoulder/fanny bag containing a box with approximately 23 rounds of 9mm ammunition, although no firearm was found.

Police also say while in the back of the patrol car, Peterson “unbuckled himself and began kicking the plastic window, causing the door to separate from the top of the door frame with each kick.”

Arrest reports also say he directed threats towards the officers, stating, “Y’all think I’m not final wrestle, bro?” and “Not threatening to do (expletive), what do you think we gonna do when we get into county?”

Peterson, who also had an unmentioned outstanding warrant, is now facing multiple charges, including making a terroristic threat, theft, resisting arrest/ search, and criminal mischief.

According to arresting officers, Peterson claimed to work for the food delivery service DoorDash.

KBTX reached out to the company who expressed their concerns regarding the incident. DoorDash says they are actively investigating the matter, but based on the available information, they cannot confirm his employment as a driver for their platform or verify that the incident took place on the Door Dash platform.

At the time of publishing this story, Pererson was being held on $8,000 cash or surety bonds for the theft, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief charges. No bond amount was available for the terroristic threat charge.

This is a developing story. KBTX will update this story as new information is independently confirmed or verified by our newsroom.

