Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seizes thousands of pills

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has seized thousands of pills, which later were tested and found to have traces of methamphetamine.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted an operation earlier in May which resulted in the seizure of nearly 24,000 brightly colored pills.

Montgomery County is taking the opportunity to share with parents and residents how similar the pills look to candy and the dangerous consequences to anyone who ingests them. It’s unclear if there were any arrests related to the seizure.

