National women’s basketball tournament hosted in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some of the best female basketball players in the country are in Bryan showcasing their skills this weekend.

The Adidas 3SSB girls’ basketball invitational is being hosted at Legends Event Center through Sunday.

The facility is only weeks removed from hosting the Adidas national boys’ basketball invitational. Legends Event Center manager Jamie Cox says it’s an honor to work with a prestigious sports brand like Adidas.

“Adidas has absolutely loved the location, the teams have loved the location. Everything we are hearing back from the Adidas team is that they’re looking forward to future opportunities here in Bryan,” said Cox.

The invitational will end on Sunday. Ticket information for the weekend can be found here.

