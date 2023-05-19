Salvation Army showcases community impact with Doing The Most Good Luncheon

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army Bryan/College Station hosted its annual fundraiser on Thursday afternoon.

The Doing The Most Good Luncheon brought out members of the community to learn about the Salvation Army and the impact the organization can have on a community.

Texas A&M Track & Field Coach Pat Henry was the guest speaker at the luncheon.

There was also an auction where proceeds went to the Salvation Army.

“It’s important to people see what all the army is doing and how much of an impact it has on our community,” said luncheon co-chair Carol Wegner.

The Doing The Most Good Luncheon had a goal of raising around $250,000.

