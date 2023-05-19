Support local women in business, win designer purses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Summer Purse Bingo Bash is back for it’s second year.

The event serves as a major fundraiser for the local chapter of the American Business Women’s Association.

Join ABWA Bryan/College Station on Thursday, June 8 at The Brazos Center. Doors open at 6 p.m.

At this event, you’ll have the chance to win one of 20 designer purses, including brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

You can purchase your Summer Purse Bingo Bash tickets here. Individual tickets are $50. Sponsorship and corporate tables are also available.

For more information, contact Angela Moore at 979-229-6342 or Tawyna Moehlman at 979-220-6906.

