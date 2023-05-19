Support local women in business, win designer purses

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Summer Purse Bingo Bash is back for it’s second year.

The event serves as a major fundraiser for the local chapter of the American Business Women’s Association.

Join ABWA Bryan/College Station on Thursday, June 8 at The Brazos Center. Doors open at 6 p.m.

At this event, you’ll have the chance to win one of 20 designer purses, including brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

You can purchase your Summer Purse Bingo Bash tickets here. Individual tickets are $50. Sponsorship and corporate tables are also available.

For more information, contact Angela Moore at 979-229-6342 or Tawyna Moehlman at 979-220-6906.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr Pepper Float features a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored...
Blue Bell and Dr Pepper team up for new Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream
A mini-golf course entertainment venue backed by Tiger Woods is officially coming to Aggieland.
A&M Board of Regents approve PopStroke golf entertainment venue at Century Square
Joshua Cyrus Wynn, 25, of Universal City, pleaded guilty to multiple charges for the October...
Hensel Park shooting suspect pleads guilty, sentenced to prison
ZAKORIAN ANDERSON
Police: Bryan man arrested while attempting to deliver 200 ecstasy pills
Jeremiah Peterson arrested for allegedly threating a fast food worker at a College Station...
Man claiming to be food delivery driver arrested for threatening McDonald’s employee

Latest News

THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - Whisper Challenge
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - Summer purse bingo bash
The Theatre Company performs 'Miscast'
The Theatre Company mixes up roles for ‘Miscast’
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - The Theatre Company
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - Destination Bryan