Temptations of underage drinking rise as high school graduations approach

By Conner Beene
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As high schoolers begin to graduate the amount of underage drinking begins to rise.

BVCASA wants to make sure parents are keeping a lookout for their children as temptations become greater for them to drink alcohol or try illegal substances.

“The kid was a model student in high school and then they get to college and are faced with those temptations and those pressures,” said prevention services director Alton Berten. “Some of them aren’t prepared to handle those.”

BVCASA’s concern is that a child could make a mistake one time that will change the outcome of the rest of their lives.

“One bad decision with alcohol or any other prescription pill, or illegal substance, can turn into tragedy. We don’t want that to happen. It’s important for our parents to educate our kids about the dangers and the possibilities if we’re not responsible,” said Berten.

Around 5000 Kids under the age of 21 die annually from underage alcohol usage about 1900 specifically from car crashes. and that number tends to increase around graduation time and prom time.

