Texas A&M Board of Regents approves semiconductor institute

By Caleb Britt
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M wants to be a major player in semiconductors. That’s why the Texas A&M Board of Regents approved the establishment of the Texas A&M Semiconductor Institute as an organizational unit of the A&M System.

According to the system, the institute is necessary to coordinate responses to state and federal CHIPS initiatives and to coordinate system member research, workforce training and collaborations with companies.

The CHIPS Act, which was authored by Congressman Michael McCaul, was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in August 2022. “CHIPS” stands for Creating Helpful Incentives for the Production of Semiconductors.

Currently, it’s a waiting game to see how federal and state dollars will be distributed.

“Texas would be competing for somewhere between $1.5 billion and $2 billion dollars to lure semiconductors manufacturers into the state of Texas,” Chancellor John Sharp said.

Texas is competing with New York and Arizona, according to Sharp. He said Texas A&M’s College of Engineering is what sets Texas apart. The U.S. News & World Report ranked the program in the top 10 in the nation for its graduate engineering program.

“We’re partnered with the University of Texas, will be with that, but we think that because of A&M’s dominance in engineering, that we’re going to have an excellent chance of acquiring that for Texas,” Sharp said.

Rep. McCaul said the research done at the institute would be vital.

“If China invaded today Taiwan or either owned their chip manufacturing or broke it, it would send our global economy into a tailspin and it would also make communist China the most economically and militarily dominate country in the world,” McCaul said.

Sharp is optimistic about the future of the institute and said it’s a natural fit.

“We think that puts the United States at a heck of an advantage, and we’re trying to make sure that Texas is the landing spot for most of those,” Sharp said.

