The Theatre Company mixes up roles for ‘Miscast’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley’s premiere home of musical theatre is ready to for their curtain call!

The Theatre Company will be performing “Miscast” this weekend.

“It’s a style of musical theater where we’re breaking all those rules in our show and we’re casting actors in roles that they normally wouldn’t be able to play like in a profession,” said Co-Director Keri Kempf.

“It’s for everybody. Something really special about the show is our actors are getting to express themselves in ways that they might not have before, and it’s really special to see them have so much fun on stage,” said Co-Director George Joubran.

Singer Madison Thompson is a new performer at the company. For her first production she’ll be singing “Out There” from The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

“I’m really excited for the show, when I’m on stage I get this rush of of adrenaline,” said Thompson. “I am always singing Broadway songs in my car and sometimes they’re guy songs and this is a chance to get to sing something that I usually don’t get to sing in front of people. So I think that’s a really unique experience.”

This is a production with something fun for all ages.

You can buy your tickets now. The show will run through May 22 and performance times vary.

For show times head to their website.

