Treat of the Day: Navasota Police Department introduces first bike patrol unit

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Navasota Police Department announced the addition of two new police bicycles. The bike patrol unit will primarily be utilized for events and off-duty assignments by the division.

The bicycles originally belonged to the police department over 20 years ago and were recently located by current staff in storage. Repairs and upgrades were performed to ensure the bikes were functional.

The bikes, now fully outfitted for police patrol, including lights, siren, rack, bag, helmets, and other accessories were acquired through donations from local businesses including, Blackberry & Honeysuckle, Blessed up Boutique, Linnenbank Law Office, Off the Map, Paris Pink & Cowboy Blue baby boutique, Classic Rock Coffee Co – Navasota, Stonecroft Marketplace, Navasota Elks Lodge, and The Press & Badge LLC.

“We’re excited about this new unit and all the benefits that will come as a result,” said Chief of Police Mike Mize. “It will not only be a benefit to the officers but also to the community while we continue our mission to address crime and to build relationships and trust with our citizens in all neighborhoods. This unit will not only assist in addressing crime but also in enhancing community relations and officer health.”

