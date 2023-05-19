Treat of the Day: Student Council members from Pebble Creek Elementary volunteer at Chrissy’s Closet

By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Student Council members from Pebble Creek Elementary volunteered at Chrissy’s Closet this week.

They brought in several totes of used shoes.

Students also packed up toiletries and new shoes in the store in preparation for Chrissy’s Closet to move, hung all the new clothes received recently, and did some general organization.

Chrissy’s Closet is a free store for CSISD students to obtain new or gently used clothes, shoes, and coats.

