Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrests two women for mail theft, child endangerment

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two women were recently arrested on mail theft charges by the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

Chastity Stanley, 24, and Haley Johnson, 25, were initially stopped by Walker County deputies on Monday, May 15 for active warrants out of Trinity County.

They were getting out of a car on the 3000 Block of SH 19 when they were spotted by a deputy.

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the car the women were traveling in had a large of amount of mail, belonging to nearly 60 different addresses.

A small bag was also found with five different checks with different names and addresses. A green pipe was also found in the car.

Stanley is currently being held for Theft of Mail for over 30 addresses and a warrant out of Trinity County for Endangering a Child with Imminent Danger or Bodily Injury. Her bond total is $50,000.

Johnson is currently being held for Theft of Mail for over 30 addresses and Criminal Mischief. She also has five warrants out of Trinity County: Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of a Known Felon, Abandoning/Endangering a Child with Imminent Danger or Bodily Injury, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Theft of Mail. Her bonds total $90,000.

Detectives have been contacting all mail theft victims.

Anyone concerned they might be one of the victims can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 936-435-2400.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has been working with the United States Postal Services inspector on this case.

