Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrests two women for mail theft, child endangerment

Anyone concerned they might be one of the victims can contact law enforcement.
24-year-old Chastity Stanley and 25-year-old Haley Johnson were both placed in custody...
24-year-old Chastity Stanley and 25-year-old Haley Johnson were both placed in custody and transported to the Walker County Jail.(Walker County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two women were recently arrested on mail theft charges by the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

Chastity Stanley, 24, and Haley Johnson, 25, were initially stopped by Walker County deputies on Monday, May 15 for active warrants out of Trinity County.

They were getting out of a car on the 3000 Block of SH 19 when they were spotted by a deputy.

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the car the women were traveling in had a large of amount of mail, belonging to nearly 60 different addresses.

A small bag was also found with five different checks with different names and addresses. A green pipe was also found in the car.

Stanley is currently being held for Theft of Mail for over 30 addresses and a warrant out of Trinity County for Endangering a Child with Imminent Danger or Bodily Injury. Her bond total is $50,000.

Johnson is currently being held for Theft of Mail for over 30 addresses and Criminal Mischief. She also has five warrants out of Trinity County: Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of a Known Felon, Abandoning/Endangering a Child with Imminent Danger or Bodily Injury, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Theft of Mail. Her bonds total $90,000.

Detectives have been contacting all mail theft victims.

Anyone concerned they might be one of the victims can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 936-435-2400.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has been working with the United States Postal Services inspector on this case.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old is accused of killing a 17-year-old during a birthday party in Brenham in April.
16-year-old accused of murder at birthday party in Brenham
Sierra Carpenter was last seen Saturday on Golfway Lane in Hilltop Lakes.
Leon County authorities looking for missing 19-year-old
Dr Pepper Float features a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored...
Blue Bell and Dr Pepper team up for new Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream
Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.
Central Texas family reflects on devastating lightning strike that killed father, injured son
2023 Rainfall compared to year-to-date average across the Brazos Valley
125 days into 2023, here’s how the Brazos Valley is doing on rainfall

Latest News

The purpose of the SH 21 relief route is to connect regional traffic in the Madisonville area,...
Madisonville citizens encouraged to share thoughts on State Loop 1853
Graduation stock photo
Temptations of underage drinking rise as high school graduations approach
The Salvation Army Bryan/College Station hosted it’s annual fundraiser on Thursday afternoon.
Salvation Army showcases community impact with Doing The Most Good Luncheon
Joshua Cyrus Wynn, 25, of Universal City, pleaded guilty to multiple charges for the October...
Hensel Park shooting suspect pleads guilty, sentenced to prison