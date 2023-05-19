Weekend Gardener: Spring lawn green up

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In this week’s Weekend Gardener, Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife shares some things to keep in mind while mowing your lawn this spring.

“If your lawn has a lot of weeds, I would recommend on the first mowing to go ahead and leave the bagger on and capture those weeds and seeds and throw them away. After that, we want to take the bagger off,” said Richter. “The reason is because when we return clippings, we’re adding nutrients. Your lawn mower through clippings, puts more nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium out than your fertilizer spreader does.”

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

