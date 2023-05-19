Wellfest 2023 coming to Century Square Saturday

Wellfest 2023 is happening on Saturday, May 20, starting at 8 a.m.
By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Century Square is hosting its second annual Wellfest.

It’s a day full of approachable workout classes including yoga, OrangeTheory fitness, run club, kickboxing, cycling, and more.

In addition to the workout classes, there will be a DJ, wellness vendors, a health-centric panel session, a guide for the century square fitness foodie, and shopping at Lululemon.

The event will be on Saturday, May 20, starting at 8 a.m.

Tickets are available for $20 here.

Learn more on century-square.com/events.

