Wellfest 2023 coming to Century Square Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Century Square is hosting its second annual Wellfest.

It’s a day full of approachable workout classes including yoga, OrangeTheory fitness, run club, kickboxing, cycling, and more.

In addition to the workout classes, there will be a DJ, wellness vendors, a health-centric panel session, a guide for the century square fitness foodie, and shopping at Lululemon.

The event will be on Saturday, May 20, starting at 8 a.m.

Tickets are available for $20 here.

Learn more on century-square.com/events.

