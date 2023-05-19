Zoo celebrates birth of endangered Sumatran tiger cubs, first since 1998

The Memphis Zoo announced the birth of two Sumatran tiger cubs. (Source: Memphis Zoo via WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Memphis Zoo announced the recent births of two endangered Sumatran tiger cubs.

Zoo officials said the cubs were born on May 5 to mother Dari and father Gusti.

Sumatran tigers are one of the more critically endangered subspecies of tigers, according to the zoo.

“As the last of the island tigers, preserving Sumatran tigers is critically important,” West Zone Curator Dan Dembiec said. “So, the birth of tiger cubs here at the Memphis Zoo is a milestone with a worldwide impact.”

These are the first tiger cubs born at the zoo since 1998.

“The Memphis Zoo is honored to play a part in increasing the Sumatran tiger population at such a pivotal point in their conservation story,” zoo officials shared.

The cubs are not yet on exhibit but once they reach six weeks old, they will receive their vaccinations and be able to explore the outdoor exhibit at about three months of age.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr Pepper Float features a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored...
Blue Bell and Dr Pepper team up for new Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream
A mini-golf course entertainment venue backed by Tiger Woods is officially coming to Aggieland.
A&M Board of Regents approve PopStroke golf entertainment venue at Century Square
Joshua Cyrus Wynn, 25, of Universal City, pleaded guilty to multiple charges for the October...
Hensel Park shooting suspect pleads guilty, sentenced to prison
ZAKORIAN ANDERSON
Police: Bryan man arrested while attempting to deliver 200 ecstasy pills
Jeremiah Peterson arrested for allegedly threating a fast food worker at a College Station...
Man claiming to be food delivery driver arrested for threatening McDonald’s employee

Latest News

Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
Chick-fil-A's first location from 1967 is closing for good this weekend.
Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing
Free Music Friday: Brandon McDermott Band interview
Timothy Keller, a pastor and best-selling author who founded the influential Redeemer...
Prominent NYC-based pastor and best-selling author Timothy Keller dies at 72
This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
4th death, more vision loss cases linked to tainted eyedrops