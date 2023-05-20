Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Buttered Pecan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Buttered Pecan is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for May 19.

This sweet puppy will be spayed on Tuesday and ready to go to her new home.

Aggieland Humane says they’ve had over 100 pets come in over the past three days.

Take a look at Buttered Pecan and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.