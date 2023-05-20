Aggies Fall to Texas, 2-1, Face Elimination Game Saturday Night

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team fell to Texas, 2-1, Saturday afternoon at McCombs Field. The Aggies will play in an elimination game Saturday night against the winner of the Seton Hall and Texas State game at 7:00 p.m.

Texas A&M (34-20) opened the scoring in the third inning after freshman Amari Harper singled to center field to score freshman Aiyana Coleman. Texas (44-13-1) answered in the bottom half scoring two runs after a pair of singles, a fielder’s choice and an error.

The Maroon & White threatened after Coleman walked to leadoff the fifth inning and junior Bre Warren doubled in a pinch-hit situation to put Aggies on second and third with no outs. A ground ball to first base and a miscue on the base path resulted in a double play before the Longhorns ended the threat as Koko Wooley grounded out.

Madison Preston (4-3) received the loss after giving up three hits, two runs and striking out one in 2.0 innings. Emiley Kennedy entered the circle in a bases loaded and no outs situation in the top of the third. The hard lefty thrower kept the damage to a minimal as Texas only scored a pair of runs.

UP NEXT

The Aggies play the winner of the Seton Hall and Texas State game Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Amari Harper – 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Emiley Kennedy – 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

SCORING SUMMARY

T3 | Aiyana Coleman walked, advanced to second on a ground out and scored after Amari Harper singled to center field. TAMU 1, t.u. 0

B3 | Maloney and Popelka singled, followed by Goode being hit by pitch. Dayton reached on a fielder’s choice to score Maloney and Popelka scored on an error. TAMU 1, t.u. 2

