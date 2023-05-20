Aiyana Coleman lifts Texas A&M over Texas State, 2-1, in Extra Innings

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M freshman Aiyana Coleman flared a fly ball off the right field wall to score Rylen Wiggins as the Aggies walked off Texas State, 2-1, in the eighth inning Friday night at McCombs Field.

Faced with a full count and two outs, Wiggins sailed a high fly ball that bounced off the fence leading to a triple. Coleman called game after seeing the first pitch.

Down to their final out in the seventh inning, Texas A&M (34-19) evened the score after Koko Wooley blooped a single to center field sending Allie Enright to third as Texas State’s center fielder air mailed the throw to the dugout gifting the Aggies a run.

Following five scoreless innings, Texas State (34-24-1) broke the ice scoring a run in the top of the sixth after an error, wild pitch and sacrifice fly.

Emiley Kennedy (12-5) earned the win after pitching 2.0 innings of relief giving up just one hit, while striking out one. Shaylee Ackerman tossed 6.0 innings allowing four hits and one run, while striking out two.

The Aggies play Texas at 2 p.m. on ESPN+. Texas A&M is 22-22 all-time against the Longhorns and have met five times in the regional round with the Maroon & White holding the 3-2 advantage.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.