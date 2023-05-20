Amber Alert Brazos Valley highlights several missing persons cases

All three teenagers were reported missing during the month of May.(KBTX)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday Amber Alert Brazos Valley highlighted three missing person cases for individuals who went missing this month.

Samuel Dewitt, a 16-year-old from Robertson County was last seen at his residence in the 9100 block of McCarver Lane wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans. Dewitt might be with another missing 16-year-old, Delilah Aldredgy.

Aldredgy was last seen on May 15 at approximately 10:30 p.m. at her residence in the 11000 block of Russell Lane in Robertson County. She was wearing a beige hoodie, maroon shirt, black pants, black shoes, and carrying a black backpack. Both Dewitt and Aldredgy are believed to be in the local area.

Another 16-year-old, Lilly Woodson Eckert is believed to have left her home with an unrelated person(s) who are exposing her to harm. Eckert was last seen on May 18 at approximately 10:30 p.m. at her home in the 6100 block of Canterbury, Bryan in Brazos County. They could be in the Houston or San Antonio areas.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Dewitt and Aldredgy is urged to call Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at (979) 828-3299.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Eckert is urged to call Bryan Police Department at (979) 361-3888.

